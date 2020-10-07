Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra

Global  
 

BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit.

Comparing the previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that people have learned that only a 'sevak' can dedicate himself\herself for the development of the nation and those who are willing to become self-reliant will have to walk with PM Modi.

Irani was in Morbi to campaign for BJP candidate Brijesh Merja.

Morbi is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where bypolls will be held on November 3.

Watch the full video for more.


