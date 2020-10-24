Delirious movie (2006) - Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Alison Lohman, Gina Gershon

Delirious movie trailer HD (2006) - Plot synopsis: Les (Steve Buscemi, Fargo) is a small-time paparazzi with dreams of getting his embarrassingly funny photos on the front page.

His luck seems to take a turn for the better when he befriends a clueless young homeless man, Toby (Michael Pitt, Funny Games), and makes him his unlikely assistant.

But when Toby falls for a pop diva and becomes a reality TV star, Les has a tough time being pushed out of the frame and creates a devilish scheme to take down his former apprentice.

Genre: Comedy,Drama Written & Directed by Tom DiCillo Starring Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Alison Lohman, Gina Gershon