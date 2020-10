Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner led the celebrity reactions to the final U.S. presidential debate between incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden .

Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint [NFA] In the final sprint to Election Day, President Donald Trump doubled down on his attempt to win over the senior vote in Florida on Friday, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to kill the virus but not the economy in Delaware. Gavino Garay reports.

The Democrat says he meant fossil fuel subsidies, but Mr Trump said it was a serious gaffe.

Trump and Biden battle for swing states in final stretch before Election Day; Porch restaurant caters to chipmunk

President Trump's claim wind "kills all the birds" is a bunch of hot air ... according to one of the country's largest bird conservation orgs. which says Trump's..

The official told the reporters during a conference call on Friday, ahead of the next week's 2+2 India-US Ministerial in New Delhi, that the Trump administration..

Danny Trejo wants voting rights restored to felons who've paid their debt to society, but while they're on the inside ... he thinks Kim Kardashian's doing more..

Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces Part of the brokered deal includes a payment of €282.5 million from Sudan as compensation to US victims of terrorism.View on euronews

'Game of Thrones' producers left Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in tears over wrap party prank The brains behind Game of Thrones left Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in tears after pulling a mean prank on them during the filming of the pilot episode.

Joe Jonas marks third anniversary of moment Sophie Turner 'said yes' Joe Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to mark a special occasion - the third anniversary of his engagement to Sophie Turner.

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano reacted to Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on social media by insisting she wouldn't wish this virus on her worst enemy.

Alyssa Milano experiencing new post-coronavirus symptoms Alyssa Milano has been experiencing a "bubbling" sensation in her hands as she continues to struggle with post-coronavirus symptoms.