The Knox County Sheriff's office says CC Lee Cochran is now facing a murder charge.

We've learned more this afternoon "about a death investigation" in knox county.

"the knox county sheriff's office says"..

"c-c lee cochran is now facing "a murder charge" "cochran" is from lawrenceville, illinois.

"the murder charge" was upgraded "from involuntary manslaughter".

"the charge"..

Stems from this morning..

When someone crashed into a house "in vincennes".

According to police..

"cochran" was the passenger in the vehicle.

We now know..

That "the driver" was "christopher edward anderson".

"police say"..

He left the vehicle and was "lying" on the floor of the home's living room.

He had deep cuts and was dead.

Police do "not" believe the accident caused the wounds and his death.

However..

"officials" are "not" releasing "an exact caus of