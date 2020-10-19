Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video

Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video

Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande American singer, songwriter, and actress

The Countdown: Ariana Grande and early voting for astronauts

 Just after the debate ended, Ariana Grande dropped a video and it put her in the White House
BBC News

Wait is over: Listen to Ariana Grande's new single, 'Positions,' from anxiously awaited sixth album

 Ariana Grande's "Positions" is her first new music since chart-topping duet "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga.
USATODAY.com
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions [Video]

Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on the 30th of October, according to her latest Instagram post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande enters the Oval Office in Positions music video

Ariana Grande goes from pop star to president in the music video for her latest song Positions.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared JrJust JaredLainey Gossip


Ariana Grande is president in new music video, and that's a world we'd like to live in

Ariana Grande has blessed us with a brand new music video for her latest single (and certified bop)...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipPinkNews


Wait is over: Listen to Ariana Grande's new single, 'Positions,' from anxiously awaited sixth album

Ariana Grande's "Positions" is her first new music since chart-topping duet "Rain on Me" with Lady...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: Ariana Grande's Newly Released Single [Video]

TRENDING: Ariana Grande's Newly Released Single

Pop artist Ariana Grande released her newest single "Positions' last night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Music video educates and empowers voters [Video]

Music video educates and empowers voters

Music video educates and empowers voters

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:34Published
Ariana Grande Takes Over The White House In 'Positions' Music Video [Video]

Ariana Grande Takes Over The White House In 'Positions' Music Video

It's Ariana Grande's world, and we're just living in it! The Grammy winner becomes the commander-in-chief in the new music video for her track "Positions", the lead single from her forthcoming album,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:22Published