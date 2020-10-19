Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video
Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video
Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions.
Ariana Grande goes from pop star to president in the music video for her latest song Positions.
Ariana Grande has blessed us with a brand new music video for her latest single (and certified bop)...
Ariana Grande's "Positions" is her first new music since chart-topping duet "Rain on Me" with Lady...
