A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix

Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.
Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they think India has changed (and hasn't) since Independence.
Picking a trope from the 80s and 90s, Khaali Peeli is proof that stale storytelling doesn't work today. Starring Ishaan Khatter (Blackie) and Ananya Panday (Pooja) in the lead roles, the film is a story of two childhood sweets who have to part ways due to circumstances but they meet again as adults and their story takes a twist. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead villain Yusuf Chikna. While the film lacks anything concrete to hold onto your attention, it's only some performances that act as the saving grace. Khaali Peeli is now available on Zee Plex.
Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who isgrieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon andmeet the goddess Chang'e. Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon featuresHamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang inthe lead role. Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix onOctober 23.
Actors Chunky Pandey and Ram Kapoor get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, the actors talk about their new series “Abhay 2”. Chunky talks about his advise for daughter Ananya Pandey. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
