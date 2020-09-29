A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen.

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles.

It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance.

Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:


Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy [Video]

Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy

Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao [Video]

Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao

Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple [Video]

A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple

Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they think India has changed (and hasn't) since Independence.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Khaali Peeli | No Rating Movie Review | Ishaan Khattar| Ananya Panday | Jaideep Ahlawat [Video]

Khaali Peeli | No Rating Movie Review | Ishaan Khattar| Ananya Panday | Jaideep Ahlawat

Picking a trope from the 80s and 90s, Khaali Peeli is proof that stale storytelling doesn't work today. Starring Ishaan Khatter (Blackie) and Ananya Panday (Pooja) in the lead roles, the film is a story of two childhood sweets who have to part ways due to circumstances but they meet again as adults and their story takes a twist. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead villain Yusuf Chikna. While the film lacks anything concrete to hold onto your attention, it's only some performances that act as the saving grace. Khaali Peeli is now available on Zee Plex.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Emily in Paris: Netflix hit's creator Darren Star 'not sorry' for 'clichés'

 Darren Star says he intended the critically lambasted show to be "a love letter" to the French city.
BBC News

Netflix Weekend Watch: 'Over the Moon' and other self-discovery shows you can binge on

 Moving on is not always easy especially when it feels like you’re giving up on someone you love. However, it is a must and sometimes the best. Life can..
WorldNews
Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing' [Video]

Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing'

Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who isgrieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon andmeet the goddess Chang'e. Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon featuresHamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang inthe lead role. Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix onOctober 23.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

The Trial of the Chicago 7 doesn’t know who its villain is

 Niko Tavernise/NETFLIX © 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 really shouldn’t be so fun to watch. The film, which premiered on Netflix last weekend,..
The Verge

Chunky’s Pandey’s advise for Ananya Pandey | Abhay 2 | Ram Kapoor | Aur Batao [Video]

Chunky’s Pandey’s advise for Ananya Pandey | Abhay 2 | Ram Kapoor | Aur Batao

Actors Chunky Pandey and Ram Kapoor get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, the actors talk about their new series “Abhay 2”. Chunky talks about his advise for daughter Ananya Pandey. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao [Video]

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

'A Suitable Boy' Review: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya mildly succeed in bringing Mira Nair's 'dramatic' adaption to life

Though Nair tries to touch upon the political bits, it's endearing how she never lets the needle...
DNA - Published


Suitable Boy releases on Netflix, why is it relevant in 2020? | Oneindia News [Video]

Suitable Boy releases on Netflix, why is it relevant in 2020? | Oneindia News

Vikram Seth's monumental novel A Suitable Boy has been adapted to TV by filmmaker Mira Nair and released on Netflix in India. What makes this 1993 novel set in the 1950s India so relevant to our..

Credit: Oneindia
'A Suitable Boy' to premiere in India on October 23 [Video]

'A Suitable Boy' to premiere in India on October 23

A Suitable Boy, the Mira Nair limited series starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, will be available for viewers in India on October 23. #AsuitableBoy #Tabu #IshaanKhatter

Credit: IANS INDIA