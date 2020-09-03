Body of woman found on National Trust estate

Forensic investigators at Watlington Hill in Oxfordshire after the body of awoman was discovered at the National Trust estate.

The body of a woman hasbeen discovered at a National Trust estate and a man arrested on suspicion ofmurder is being treated for serious injuries, police said.

Thames ValleyPolice found the body in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate just before6pm on Friday and are linking the death to reports of a man seen actingsuspiciously by a pub a few hours earlier.

The victim is believed to have beenin her 60s, police added.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a manbehaving strangely near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area ofOxfordshire at around 3.30pm to get in touch.