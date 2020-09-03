Body of woman found on National Trust estate

Forensic investigators at Watlington Hill in Oxfordshire after the body of awoman was discovered at the National Trust estate.
The body of a woman hasbeen discovered at a National Trust estate and a man arrested on suspicion ofmurder is being treated for serious injuries, police said.
Thames ValleyPolice found the body in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate just before6pm on Friday and are linking the death to reports of a man seen actingsuspiciously by a pub a few hours earlier.
The victim is believed to have beenin her 60s, police added.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a manbehaving strangely near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area ofOxfordshire at around 3.30pm to get in touch.
The complex and often infuriating task of counting tens of thousands ofmigrating geese has taken place at their favourite autumn stop-off. Up to 90%of the global population of Canadian light bellied Brent geese arrive onStrangford Lough in Co Down every year. Interview with Andrew Upton, NationalTrust countryside manager for East Down.
Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to make 1,200 peopleredundant to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, has said it is making514 compulsory redundancies following consultation.
A life-sized cake of Colin Firth as Mr Darcy has been created to celebrate the25th anniversary of the BBC’s Pride And Prejudice mini-series. The six foot-tall cake was unveiled at the National Trust property Lyme Park, in Cheshire,which was used as the character’s home of Pemberley in the adaptation.
A talented young singer and pianist is determined to still make music aftermultiple sclerosis robbed her of the ability to play the instrument she loves.After winning talent shows as a youngster and attending stage school, BeeTimms, 22, had launched a business teaching children the piano and singing,also working in a busy bar, until she woke one morning unable to see properly.She developed a loss of feeling in her right leg and an inability to speak,walk or feed herself. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) - alifelong condition affecting the brain and the nerves - in April this year,she showed dogged determination, and Bee, of Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, taughtherself to speak again within a few short months, and is determined she willreturn to performing.
A Woodland Hills woman who was lost for nearly two weeks in Zion National Park is recovering after injuring her head on a tree and being stranded without food until she was found, her daughter said in..