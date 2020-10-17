Coronavirus controls extended as disease continues to spread
More than a million people in South Yorkshire are living under the strictestcoronavirus rules after the region moved into the Tier 3 controls as healthofficials battle to stem the spread of the disease.
Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, has called for more clarity on how to move out of Tier 3 restrictions. His comments came as South Yorkshire was placed under the more stringent measures amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24. Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2
The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health..
