Coronavirus controls extended as disease continues to spread

More than a million people in South Yorkshire are living under the strictestcoronavirus rules after the region moved into the Tier 3 controls as healthofficials battle to stem the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2 A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24. Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2

Maureen Eames hit the headlines when her views about new Covid rules in South Yorkshire went viral.

Millions are now under England's tightest rules, as the first full day of Wales' "firebreak" lockdown begins.

Jarvis: We’ll be moving heaven & earth to get out of Tier 3 Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, has called for more clarity on how to move out of Tier 3 restrictions. His comments came as South Yorkshire was placed under the more stringent measures amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

After more than six months coronavirus was first identified, scientists are yet to announce a vaccine...

At least half of India's 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus...