Coronavirus controls extended as disease continues to spread

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
More than a million people in South Yorkshire are living under the strictestcoronavirus rules after the region moved into the Tier 3 controls as healthofficials battle to stem the spread of the disease.


South Yorkshire

Jarvis: We'll be moving heaven & earth to get out of Tier 3

Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, has called for more clarity on how to move out of Tier 3 restrictions. His comments came as South Yorkshire was placed under the more stringent measures amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Covid-19: South Yorkshire wakes up to tier 3 restrictions

 Millions are now under England's tightest rules, as the first full day of Wales' "firebreak" lockdown begins.
BBC News

Covid-19: Maureen Eames went viral for expressing her views on new South Yorkshire restrictions

 Maureen Eames hit the headlines when her views about new Covid rules in South Yorkshire went viral.
BBC News
Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24. Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Half of Indians likely to have had coronavirus by next February, govt panel estimates

At least half of India's 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus vaccine: The story of the race to solve the COVID conundrum

After more than six months coronavirus was first identified, scientists are yet to announce a vaccine...
euronews - Published

CDC: Frequent, Brief Contacts Can Fan Spread Of Coronavirus

CDC: Frequent, Brief Contacts Can Fan Spread Of Coronavirus Watch VideoWith coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiking in numerous states, the CDC is...
Newsy - Published


Covid-19: Heartwarming video of a couple reuniting after 7 months: Watch video|Oneindia News

Covid-19: Heartwarming video of a couple reuniting after 7 months: Watch video|Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic has unleashed very tough times for elderly across the globe. Some couples even had to part ways and live in isolation, given the social distancing measures to curb the spread of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published