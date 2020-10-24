Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

TDFN: Marion Co. at Silverdale

At silverdale, the seahawks entertained marion county.

Second quarter, silverdale trails 7-0.

Quarterback turner junkins drops back.

Dumps it off to connor delaschmitt.

Delaschmitt with the cut-back, and he's got a chunk play.

Seahawks keep marching.

They get it to the nine yard line.

They let delaschmitt handle the rock again.

He gets the corner, and he gets the touchdown.

We're tied at seven.

Marion county didn't mess around though.

Next series...taye hutchins shakes loose.

And he's on the loose.

Hutchines lets one defender slide by, and he will go the distance.

A 66-yard touchdown run.

But it was silverdale blocking a p-a-t in overtime to win it, 28-27.