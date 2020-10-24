Global  
 

I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida





President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, tellingreporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” Mr Trump voted in WestPalm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club.

He used tovote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.


