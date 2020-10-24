I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida
President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, tellingreporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” Mr Trump voted in
WestPalm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club.
He used tovote in
New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.
