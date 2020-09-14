Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:37s - Published 6 days ago Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat Many a controller was broken in frustration over these crazy bonus levels! For this list, we’ll be going over the extra levels that, rather than rewarding skilled players with fun, instead seem to crank the difficulty up to 11! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Many a controller was broken in frustration over these crazy bonus levels! For this list, we’ll be going over the extra levels that, rather than rewarding skilled players with fun, instead seem to crank the difficulty up to 11! Our countdown includes The Trial of the Sword “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” (2017), Chapter 9: Farewell “Celeste” (2018), The Vault of Glass “Destiny” (2014), and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Mega McBusted Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat https://t.co/wYJ0f4TJuf 5 days ago Brian Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat https://t.co/Dg8Z7BbzaQ via @YouTube 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Spooky Halloween Themed Video Game Levels



These video game levels are downright spooky! For this list, we’ll be looking at levels from non-horror games that best encapsulate the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:07 Published 1 day ago Top 10 Open World Cliches We're All Sick Of



As much freedom as open world games offer players, there are definitely some drawbacks. For this list we're looking at elements commonly found in open world video games that we're all sick and tired.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:36 Published on September 14, 2020 10 Video Games That Ended in Disaster



These games left players in a state of despair as their respective worlds and characters came crumbling down. For this video, we're looking at a handful of games where everything...just...sucked! Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:42 Published on September 14, 2020

