Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Alpha Conde, 82, won 59.5 percent of the votes cast, according to a preliminary tally from the election commission.


Alpha Condé Alpha Condé President of Guinea (2010–present)

Guinea elections: Violent protests as Alpha Condé set for victory

 Opposition supporters are contesting results showing President Alpha Condé, 82, set for re-election.
BBC News

Gunfire in Guinea as president heads for third term

 Gunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning..
WorldNews

Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results

 CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekend’s presidential elections. Preliminary results..
WorldNews
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election [Video]

Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election

But incumbent Alpha Conde, seeking a controversial third term, has condemned Diallo's declaration as "irresponsible and dangerous".View on euronews

Related news from verified sources

Guinea's Alpha Conde wins third term with 59% of vote

Incumbent President Alpha Conde has won Guinea's October 18 election with 59.5% of the vote,...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Guinea President Alpha Conde poised for landslide election win

A preliminary count has shown Guinean President Alpha Conde will win a third term in office following...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comBelfast TelegraphNews24


President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls

President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls Voters in Guinea are casting their ballot on Sunday to elect a president in a poll expected to be a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term [Video]

Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term

More than a dozen people were killed in clashes after preliminary results showed President Conde winning re-election.

Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no [Video]

Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no

Opposition leader declares victory in first round of presidential vote, but electoral authorities describe his statement as ‘premature’.

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election [Video]

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election

Almost 5.5 million registered to take part in the election expected to be a tight race between Conde and opposition leader Diallo.

