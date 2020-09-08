Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer

Donald Trump said on Friday that Joe Biden's energy plans would be a disaster.

He said it would result in seniors not having air conditioning in the summer.

Trump made his comment at a sprawling central Florida retirement community.

Trump is currently underperforming with seniors relative to his first presidential campaign.

Business Insider says this fact is based on multiple national and swing state polls.

Trump has been highly critical of Biden, accusing him of working against the oil industry.