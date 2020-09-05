Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London.

Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched.

At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.