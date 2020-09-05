Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3.
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all "obey" the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people.
George Eustice has said it's for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He added "everyone makes mistakes" as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules.
Police said 16 people were arrested and nine officers injured during clashesat anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London. Thousands of people massedin Trafalgar Square on Saturday carrying signs, flags and placards to takepart in a “we do not consent” rally – with none appearing to wear facecoverings or to social distance. But officers clashed with protesters whenpolice tried to shut the event down because crowds were not complying withsocial-distancing rules.
Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests. Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.
Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.
