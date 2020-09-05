Global  
 

Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London.

Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched.

At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.


Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.

Piers Corbyn protests against 10pm curfew in London

Piers Corbyn protests against 10pm curfew in London

Piers Corbyn arrives in Soho after the 10pm curfew to support those opposed tolockdown.

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes

Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes

George Eustice has said it’s for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He added “everyone makes mistakes” as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality

Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality

Former Labour leader and MP for Islington North speaks at a virtual rally forthe Socialist Campaign Group. The former Labour leader called for an end tohealth inequality.

Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained Black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media".

16 people arrested at central London anti-lockdown demonstrations

16 people arrested at central London anti-lockdown demonstrations

Police said 16 people were arrested and nine officers injured during clashesat anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London. Thousands of people massedin Trafalgar Square on Saturday carrying signs, flags and placards to takepart in a “we do not consent” rally – with none appearing to wear facecoverings or to social distance. But officers clashed with protesters whenpolice tried to shut the event down because crowds were not complying withsocial-distancing rules.

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London

Thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday (September 26) to protest against the British government's recently toughened COVID-19 restrictions.

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests. Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.

Arrests made as police disperse Extinction Rebellion protesters in Trafalgar Square

Arrests made as police disperse Extinction Rebellion protesters in Trafalgar Square

Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.

11 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown march in Dublin

11 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown march in Dublin

As Ireland moves into a Level 5 lockdown a protest was staged in the capital Dublin on October 22 leading to the arrest of 11 people after violent clashes broke out.

Protesters gather outside Nigerian High Commission in London following police brutality in Lagos

Protesters gather outside Nigerian High Commission in London following police brutality in Lagos

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

