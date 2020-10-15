Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside.

Candidates tend to focus their campaigns on 'swing states,' where candidates from both parties have won in recent elections.

The party with the most seats in each house gets the top leadership positions.

That party has an enormous influence on which laws are considered and voted on.