Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside.

Candidates tend to focus their campaigns on 'swing states,' where candidates from both parties have won in recent elections.

The party with the most seats in each house gets the top leadership positions.

That party has an enormous influence on which laws are considered and voted on.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

19 days until U.S. election: Facing historically bleak polls, Trump uses anger to electrify his base

U.S. President Donald Trump faces the bleakest October polling numbers of any candidate in the past...
CTV News - Published

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez endorses President Trump

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has endorsed President Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Although...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

TheMyNigeria

MyNigeria.com “They made a very wise decision.” Continue Reading >> https://t.co/CmWxBNhSbU 3 hours ago

newyorknewart

newyorknewart RT @Face2faceAFRICA: ICYMI: Five facts about Kristen Welker, first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992. > https://t.co… 21 hours ago

Face2faceAFRICA

Face2face Africa ICYMI: Five facts about Kristen Welker, first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992. >… https://t.co/FgV5sDhAVG 21 hours ago

kurt22912292

KRockA28 Top five MUST WATCH moments from the final Presidential Debate! https://t.co/2Y9MMlS3RF via @YouTube 🇺🇸 FACTS DON’T… https://t.co/ifG8Cel4Vp 1 day ago

Zimbo2631

Zimbo263 Five facts about Kristen Welker, first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992 - Join the discussi… https://t.co/TKUba1K4lV 1 day ago

Face2faceAFRICA

Face2face Africa Five facts about Kristen Welker, first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992. >… https://t.co/OBlJOiDsxh 1 day ago

AlexGonzTXCA

Alex Gonzalez RT @LatinoPPF: 18 days left until Election Day. Where Latinos have the most eligible voters in the 2020 election. Here are five facts abo… 1 week ago

LatinoPPF

Latino Public Policy 18 days left until Election Day. Where Latinos have the most eligible voters in the 2020 election. Here are five… https://t.co/v8xOw8z4N4 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fun Facts About Election Day In America: Tie-Breakers [Video]

Fun Facts About Election Day In America: Tie-Breakers

US presidential elections can be very tight. In 2000, for example, it took the Supreme Court to decide between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush. But there are other ways to pick a winner..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Presidential race becomes more focused on Florida [Video]

Presidential race becomes more focused on Florida

This weekend, President Trump will vote in West Palm Beach. Vice President Pence will be in Lakeland. Former President Barack Obama will be in Miami.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published
ELECTION FACTS: Comparing Broward's Early Voting Numbers In 2020 to 2016. [Video]

ELECTION FACTS: Comparing Broward's Early Voting Numbers In 2020 to 2016.

In 2016, 71.55 percent of Broward voters turned out to the polls, with over 426 thousand participating in early voting. The highest turnout on record was 82.5 percent in the 1992 presidential election..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published