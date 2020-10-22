President Trump Votes Early In Florida

Global  
 

Donald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State.

This is since switching his residency there from New York in 2019.

First Lady Melania Trump did not accompany Trump to the voting site.

Trump voted by mail in Florida for two primary elections earlier this year.

His campaign is entering it's final days as election day approaches, no one is sure who will win.


