Innocent Witness Movie - Jung Woo-sung, Kim Hyang-gi

Plot synopsis: An old man suffering from depression is found dead and his housekeeper, Mi Ran, is charged with the murder.

Mi Ran's defense attorney, Soon Ho, is surprised to learn the only witness to the crime is Ji Woo, a teenage girl with Asperger's.

Will Ji Woo be able to take the stand and provide a valid statement?

Directed by Lee Han Starring Jung Woo-sung, Kim Hyang-gi