Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Labour is stepping up the pressure on the Government over free school meals,warning it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers donot relent in time for Christmas.


