Early voters wait in long lines in New York City
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:02s - Published
6 minutes ago
Early voters wait in long lines in New York City
New Yorkers waited in long lines early on Saturday on the first day of early voting in the state for the presidential election.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, tellingreporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” Mr Trump voted in WestPalm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used tovote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Voters in New York City waited hours to cast ballots on Saturday, the first time that early voting...
Upworthy - Published
3 hours ago
On Thursday evening during the [DEL: third :DEL] second and final presidential debate, President...
Mashable - Published
5 hours ago
At Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and other sites, people arrived hours before polls opened....
NYTimes.com - Published
6 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Early Voting Begins In New York Saturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York. It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:21 Published 8 hours ago
Dash & Lily Season 1 Dash & Lily Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix
Plot synopsis: This holiday season, dare to fall in love.
Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:01 Published 21 hours ago