Cortex Movie Trailer HD -Plot synopsis: Two men, to lives, a fateful encounter: Hagen suffers from irregular phases of sleep in which he cannot decide between dream and reality.

When his frustrated wife cheats on him with the small-time criminal Niko a series of disturbing events is set in motion and the lives of both men will never be the same.

CORTEX is the directorial debut of the well-known actor Moritz Bleibtreu, whose acting credits include RUN LOLA RUN, THE BAADER MEINHOF COMPLEX and SOUL KITCHEN.

Genre: Psychological Thriller Director: Moritz Bleibtreu Writer: Moritz Bleibtreu Stars: Jannis Niewöhner, Nadja Uhl, Moritz Bleibtreu, Anna Bederke, Marc Hosemann, Murathan Muslu, Nickolas Ofczarek