Crash Landing Movie (2005) - Antonio Sabato Jr., Michael Paré, Brianne Davis Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:49s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published Crash Landing Movie (2005) - Antonio Sabato Jr., Michael Paré, Brianne Davis Crash Landing Movie trailer (2005) - Plot synopsis: When a hostage situation arises on a private plane with the daughter of a billionaire on board, Major John Masters (Antonio Sabato Jr.) teams up with Captain Williams (Michael Paré) to stop the terrorists and land the plane. Genre: Action, Crime Director: Jim Wynorski Writers: Paul A. Birkett, William Langlois, Jim Wynorski Stars: Antonio Sabato Jr., Michael Paré, Brianne Davis 0

