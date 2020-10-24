Socially-distanced Sesame Street
The Middle East's version of Sesame street 'Ahlam Simsim' hopes Muppets will help calm children's fears about coronavirus.
Automobilnews Socially-distanced Sesame Street calms children’s Covid fears – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/wAhkCZGXLw 2 days ago
I'm just sayin' ⤵ Socially-distanced Sesame Street calms children's Covid fears
https://t.co/mrWoVykUcw https://t.co/9V6wZx9VE0 5 days ago
Life Coach Adam #WorldNews Socially-distanced Sesame Street calms children's Covid fears https://t.co/97yx9pBfT0 via @… https://t.co/GBWxsPwZlO 6 days ago
Miss Fenech RT @EmmaBaker01: A socially distanced Sesame Street crew @IngleburnPs #BookWeek2020 https://t.co/dxUp4Cw9yF 1 week ago
♪八分音符の女♪玫瑰玫瑰我愛你♪ Socially-distanced Sesame Street calms children's Covid fears
https://t.co/5GkB7Z9NCY
Now, filming on set has resum… https://t.co/RhVn5529C7 1 week ago