Colorado wildfires rage toward Estes Park.

Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby15,000 have been ordered to evacuate as a dangerous fire burns nearby.
Stanley Hotel hosts hundreds of firefighters battling wildfiresThe Stanley Hotel is hosting hundreds of firefighters who are currently battling the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires burning on both sides of Estes Park.
Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental DivideAfter the East Troublesome Fire exploded Wednesday and grew more than 100,000 acres, it continued its quick growth Thursday, spotting over the Continental Divide and forcing evacuations in Rocky..