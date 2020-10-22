Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado wildfires rage toward Estes Park

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Colorado wildfires rage toward Estes Park
Colorado wildfires rage toward Estes Park.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby [Video]

Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby

15,000 have been ordered to evacuate as a dangerous fire burns nearby.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:09Published
Stanley Hotel hosts hundreds of firefighters battling wildfires [Video]

Stanley Hotel hosts hundreds of firefighters battling wildfires

The Stanley Hotel is hosting hundreds of firefighters who are currently battling the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires burning on both sides of Estes Park.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:52Published
Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental Divide [Video]

Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental Divide

After the East Troublesome Fire exploded Wednesday and grew more than 100,000 acres, it continued its quick growth Thursday, spotting over the Continental Divide and forcing evacuations in Rocky..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:16Published