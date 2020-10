West Seneca woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago

TURNING THE BIGONE HUNDRED IS ADAY TO CELEBRATE.BUT AS WE ALL KNOWCELEBRATING IS ALITTLE DIFFERENTNOW.MARGARET MARTINI'SFRIENDS AND FAMILYDROVE BY HONKINGAND WAVING TO HERON BIRTDAY IN WESTSENECA.MARTINI SAYS THIS ALOT DIFFERENT FROMHER 99TH BIRTHDAY..SHE SAYS PEOPLECAME FROM ALLAROUND THECOUNTRY FOR LASTYEAR'S PARTY.MARTINI HAS A BIT OFADVICE FOR LIVINGFOR A FULL CENTURY.I'M GLAD THAT I MADEIT, THAT'S ALL I CANSAY.

A LOT OF THEMDON'T MAKE IT BUTI'M GLAD THAT I AM.BE HAPPY.

BE BUSY.AND LOVE THE LORD.MARTINI SAYS SHESTILLS DANCESEVERY WE