Officials provide Saturday update on the East Troublesome Fire

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 29:22s - Published
Officials provide Saturday update on the East Troublesome Fire.

Watch Live: Colorado officials give update on wildfires

The East Troublesome Fire​ burned more than 200 square miles in about 24 hours.
CBS News - Published

East Troublesome fire forces new evacuations in Estes Park early Saturday as high winds fuel fire growth

Night crews working the fire reported winds up to 60 mph, pushing the fire quickly to the east, fire...
Denver Post - Published


Incoming Storm Expected To Snuff Out Fire On Grassy Areas Near Granby [Video]

Incoming Storm Expected To Snuff Out Fire On Grassy Areas Near Granby

Saturday proved to be another tough day for firefighters at the East Troublesome Fire.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:12Published
Grand County firefighter loses home in Grand Lake; Denver7 giving aid through wildfire victims fund [Video]

Grand County firefighter loses home in Grand Lake; Denver7 giving aid through wildfire victims fund

Schelly Olson and her family had a picture perfect cabin in Grand Lake until just a couple of days ago.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:07Published
Couple killed in Grand Lake home when East Troublesome Fire roared through, Grand County Sheriff says [Video]

Couple killed in Grand Lake home when East Troublesome Fire roared through, Grand County Sheriff says

The family members of a couple from the Grand Lake area say they believe their loved ones died inside their home when the East Troublesome Fire burned through the area this week. The Grand County..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published