Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season.

The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling.

Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Marcus Rashford: Free school meals campaign 'incredible' - Jurgen Klopp

 Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive [Video]

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Klopp coy on van Dijk, wary of Sheffield United threat [Video]

Klopp coy on van Dijk, wary of Sheffield United threat

Juergen Klopp will not give an estimate for when Virgil van Dijk will return after the Dutchman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament last weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury [Video]

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:26Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Diogo Jota heads winner for hosts

 Defending champions Liverpool return to winning ways in the Premier League with a comeback victory over Sheffield United.
BBC News

Liverpool fight back against Sheff Utd to end winless run

 Defending champions Liverpool return to winning ways in the Premier League with a comeback victory over Sheffield United.
BBC News

Antonio stunner helps West Ham draw with Man City

 Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News

Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City

 Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England


Video assistant referee Video assistant referee

Frank Lampard says Maguire tackle was a "clear penalty" [Video]

Frank Lampard says Maguire tackle was a "clear penalty"

Post-match press conference with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following the 0-0draw with Manchester United. Lampard reflected on VAR and says Maguire tacklewas a "clear penalty"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton

 LIVERPOOL (England): Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 derby draw with at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from..
WorldNews

Everton fight back to hold Liverpool as late VAR offside denies champions winner

 Everton twice come from behind to draw with Liverpool and maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
BBC News

David Coote (referee)


Sheffield United F.C. Sheffield United F.C. Association football club

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham: Billy Sharp rescues point with penalty

 Billy Sharp scores a late penalty to earn Sheffield United their first point of the season in a draw with Fulham.
BBC News

Andre Marriner Andre Marriner English football referee


Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool: Own goal gives injury-hit Reds victory

 Premier League champions Liverpool are helped by an own goal from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico to get off to a winning start in the Champions League.
BBC News

'The next proper challenger' - Everton can rival Liverpool, says Klopp

 Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen Klopp

 Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Joe Morgan, baseball Hall of Famer, has died at age 77. [Video]

Joe Morgan, baseball Hall of Famer, has died at age 77.

The star of the Cincinnati Reds championship teams was a two-time National League MVP

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end of VAR decisions in half...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

mihir_Liverpool

mihir shelar RT @JamesPearceLFC: Klopp on the penalty decision: "No foul. Game number six and in three of them we've been on the wrong end of the decisi… 2 hours ago

kuuku_liverpool

Kuuku Liverpool 96 RT @AnfieldEdition: Klopp on the penalty decision: "No foul. Game number six and in three of them we've been on the wrong end of the decisi… 2 hours ago

ebenesport

Ébène Sport Info - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season - https://t.co/O0cQGrPMsR https://t.co/ilhNg6W9n8 3 hours ago

M_Faiyaz17

M Faiyaz RT @waseem7_: This Liverpool team went to play in Amsterdam 3 days ago, came back & started the game 0-1 down because of a wrong call, lost… 3 hours ago

dannyhall04

Danny Hall 'Another bad VAR call' - Klopp's reaction to victory over Blades #sufc #twitterblades #lfc https://t.co/RfAhAedFMc 4 hours ago

waseem7_

Walcantara This Liverpool team went to play in Amsterdam 3 days ago, came back & started the game 0-1 down because of a wrong… https://t.co/Nt8A0wGMX5 5 hours ago

LeeReaa

robbie lee reaa @ColinKehoe7 @01mJulian @cmclarnon89 @markgoldbridge trust me watching jurgen Klopp liverpool team our fans don't h… https://t.co/WtJWRPCFcx 12 hours ago

CoIdDayInHell

Storm @torpne @LFC @VirgilvDijk Klopp is a great manager and I admire him. But don’t put all faith in him blindly cuz he… https://t.co/5qKDZ4d7Fs 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses [Video]

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published