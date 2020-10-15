Tanker Truck Fire Shuts I-80 and Prompts Shelter-in-Place in Richmond

A tanker truck burst into flames on Interstate 80 in Richmond Saturday prompting a shelter-in-place in some neighborhoods.



Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: Tanker Truck Burns on I-80 in Richmond



A tanker truck caught fire around 11 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-80 near Hilltop Drive. (10-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:51 Published 4 hours ago RAW: Close-up view of air tanker fighting Calwood fire



RAW: Close-up view of air tanker fighting Calwood fire. Video: Andy Hawk Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago Richmond Toys for Tots 10.15.2020



The Richmond fire department could also use your help. The pandemic has cancelled fundraisers that normally support the annual toys for kids program. And now they need your help with funding. Monetary.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 1 week ago