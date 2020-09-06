Deborah Joy and Terrence Share Their Love Languages
Deborah Joy and Terrence share their love languages and how they are compatible with each other.
Terrence Learned He Can't "Logic" His Way Through MarriageBeing a trained communicator, Terrence thought he was best equipped to resolve any conflict with Joy. But he soon learned that relationships dont come with flash cards.
Terrence Knew He Wanted to Be More Than Friends with Deborah JoyTerrence recalls the moment he knew Deborah Joy was "the one."