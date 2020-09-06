Global  
 

Deborah Joy and Terrence Share Their Love Languages

Video Credit: OWN - Duration: 01:31s
Deborah Joy and Terrence share their love languages and how they are compatible with each other.


Terrence Learned He Can't "Logic" His Way Through Marriage [Video]

Terrence Learned He Can't "Logic" His Way Through Marriage

Being a trained communicator, Terrence thought he was best equipped to resolve any conflict with Joy. But he soon learned that relationships dont come with flash cards.

Credit: OWN - Duration: 01:41
Terrence Knew He Wanted to Be More Than Friends with Deborah Joy [Video]

Terrence Knew He Wanted to Be More Than Friends with Deborah Joy

Terrence recalls the moment he knew Deborah Joy was "the one."

Credit: OWN - Duration: 01:08