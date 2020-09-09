5 to 10' of snow possible in metro Denver

Vancouver Is Awesome Snow is also possible early this afternoon. 🕸🕸🕸🕸 https://t.co/Ty6H3iwV2i 4 hours ago

Brett McCollough RT @JSydejkoKCCI: WINTER WETAHER ADVISORY FOR W/NW IOWA A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Iowa. Several inches of s… 6 hours ago

Jason Sydejko KCCI WINTER WETAHER ADVISORY FOR W/NW IOWA A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Iowa. Several inche… https://t.co/OSfNpDeCoN 7 hours ago

rae.earth angel: Running. Feather RT @VIAwesome: Snow is also possible early this afternoon. 🕸🕸🕸🕸 https://t.co/Ty6H3iOvTQ 7 hours ago

Mallory Schnell RT @RustyLord: FIRST ALERT DAYS are in effect Sunday and Monday. Snow to our north will slowly move in throughout the day Sunday. Some area… 13 hours ago

Rusty Lord WOWT FIRST ALERT DAYS are in effect Sunday and Monday. Snow to our north will slowly move in throughout the day Sunday.… https://t.co/7XSpvp9dnP 13 hours ago

Vancouver Is Awesome Snow is also possible early this afternoon. 🕸🕸🕸🕸 https://t.co/Ty6H3iOvTQ 23 hours ago