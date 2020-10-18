HS B Soc: Castle Wins Semi-State Championship

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Castle boys soccer team played in a state final..

That was also the last time the knights made it to semi- state..

Until today.

Now all that stands in the knights' way of a return trip to state is franklin central.

26th minute..

Castle with a corner opportunity..

Jacob moehlenkamp with the perfect placement..

Sam mcconnell comes soaring in for the header..

Castle strikes first..

Less than a minute later... the pair make it happen again..

Moehlenkamp to mcconnnell..

It's 2-0 castle as we head to half time.... after the break..

Franklin central has cut into the lead... and they are trying for more..

Nigel stolz hauls in the shot to keep the score at 2-1.

Just over 6 to play..

Jackson mitchell with an opportunity... the junior turns on the jets and blasts one through for some insurance.

The knights add on and that's all they'd need.

Castle wins 3-1... the knights are heading to state.

When we started back in july because of covid, our coaching staff and i we thought that these guys are talented enough.

Obviously the only question was would they mature, would they grow and would they play for each together and the last two or three weeks, they've really developed that.

It feels amazing, it was just our goal at the beginning of the year.

We went our freshman year and lost, we wanted to get back here in our last year as seniors we did and so it feels great.

And for the state championship..

It will be northwest indiana vs southwest indiana..

The chesterton trojans await castle in the state