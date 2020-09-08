Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton advances to Class 2 State Championship

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Hamilton advances to Class 2 State Championship
Hamilton advances to Class 2 State Championship

State playoff softball... down to the final four in classes like class 2 and three..

Class 1 in the quarterfinals... four area teams still chasing a state title... all four in action today... to the class two state semi final..the penney hornets hosting a good monroe city team...and looking to advance to the state title game for the first time we will go to the third inning where the hornets have a 3-0 lead and monroe city is up to bat..

This is a chopper to short third able to beat the throw at first..

That also brings in a run close out the inning...but gave up two runs..

3-2 penney ===to the fifth inning we go maddison allen is up to bat for penney..this is a nice hit that travels into right field monroe city isn't able to handle it scores third adds a few more insurance runs in this game...and guess what...the hornets heading to the class 2 state title game... and will play for their first ever state championship..

Here's head coach jim dickey after the game... (sot, jim head coach: "they came back couple of runs, and our kids just bounce back they just knew those runs back and just came right that's been the thing that we've done, they've been their mistakes and




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. Florence [Video]

High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. Florence

Imagine being in high school and never doing anything other than winning a state championship. Well, the Vancleave volleyball program has won it all three years in a row which means this year’s..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Caldwell Cougars play for their third state title in a row [Video]

Caldwell Cougars play for their third state title in a row

The senior class for the Caldwell Cougars boys soccer team has played in the 4A Idaho state championship the last three years winning back to back state titles.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:46Published
2020 36 Blitz: Tates Creek Commodores [Video]

2020 36 Blitz: Tates Creek Commodores

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Last season, the Tates Creek Commodores were just one game away from playing for a 6A state championship. In 2020 after graduating 23 seniors they are basically starting all..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished