Fountain central vs South Put

Staying with sectional #45, south putnam welcomed fountain central to town.

1st qtr, eagles riley stone finds hayden switzer for the long pass and catch to get south put in the red zone.

A few plays later, luke switzer gets the hand off and finds the end zone.

South put strikes first 7-0.

Still in the first, stone with all day to throw and he hooks up with xavier langley for the td as the eagles take care of the mustangs by a final of 41-0 to advance to




