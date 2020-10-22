Brown County XC Semi State

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 days ago

Fell in straight sets to triton central.

Over in brown county, we had cross country semi-state action.

Video courtesy our friend mike dason of timing md.

Gnister grant finishes in fourth place overall finishing with a final time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

As for the team results, columbus north is your semistate champion.

Floyd central, northview, bloomington north and south, and jasper all punch their tickets to state next weekend.

As for the boys race.

South's matt gambil and cael light are moving on to state next week.

So is terre haute north's dylan zeck as all three runners finished in the top 25.

Team results are almost identical to the girls with columbus north claiming the team crown.

Floyd central, bloomington north & south, jasper, and northview all move on to