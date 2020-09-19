Former JSU Tiger Jimmy Smith remembers W.C. Gorden

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:55s
The man, the myth, the coach and the legend W.C.

Gorden of Jackson State fame passed away on Friday night.

He coached a number of standout out players including Callaway product and Jacksonville Jaguars Hall of Famer Jimmy Smith who remembers Coach Gorden very well.

W.C.

Gorden was 90 years old and is the winnigest football coach in JSU history with 119 wins.


