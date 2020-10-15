Global  
 

Mallrats Movie (1995) - Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Jason Lee, Claire Forlani, Ben Affleck

Mallrats Movie (1995) - trailer - Plot synopsis: Both dumped by their girlfriends, two best friends seek refuge in the local mall.

Director: Kevin Smith Writer: Kevin Smith Stars: Jeremy London, Shannen Doherty, Claire Forlani, Ben Affleck, Jason Mewes, Joey Lauren Adams, Michael Rooker, Kevin Smith


