Golda's Balcony Movie (2007) - Valerie Harper

Golda's Balcony Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In a one-woman show with archival films in the background, an almost unrecognizable Valerie Harper plays a dozen characters that cross paths with former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

The focus is on the 1973 war, which Israel almost lost, and how Ms Meir succeeded in getting the armaments she needed from U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Director: Jeremy Kagan Writer: William Gibson Star: Valerie Harper