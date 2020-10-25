WEEDJIES HALLOWEED NIGHT Movie (2019) - Brett Hargrave, Victoria Strange, Yo Yíng

WEEDJIES HALLOWEED NIGHT Movie trailer (2019) - Plot synopsis: Move over GHOULIES, there are some new CRITTERS in town!

It's the eve of Halloween in Las Vegas and three enterprising young ladies are throwing a massive 420 gala.

But little do they know, they're also going to unleash a freakish gaggle of party-loving nightmare-creatures from beyond.

In the tradition of Empire Pictures classic horror comedy GHOULIES, the DEADLY TEN presents a new, original tale that's destined to become an instant Full Moon favorite.

When a midnight scavenger hunt for a rare bud of weed known as the "Golden Nug" brings a group of party-hungry stoners to a haunted hotel, it seems like it'll be the greatest night ever.

But when the enigmatic owner, Madam Haze, introduces them to the Weed-G-Board, they open a portal beyond our world, and unleash The Weedjies.

This group of ghastly hysterical creatures has only one mission: Party 'till you die.

Before Halloween night is over, the unwitting guests will have to fight for their right to party, and put The Weedjies back in the board - or end up sucked into the netherworld forever.

Director: Danny Draven Writers: Charles Band, Shane Bitterling, Danny Draven Stars: Brett Hargrave, Victoria Strange, Yo Yíng