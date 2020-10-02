Global  
 

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally

Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support.


‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley [Video]

‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists. In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.

'SNL' Weekend Update: Village People change lyrics to order Trump to stop playing 'Y.M.C.A.'

 Kenan Thompson led an "SNL" Village People troupe who changed "Y.M.C.A." to "Cease and Desist" and told President Trump to stop playing it at rallies.
Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19

 Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff is the latest high-profile figure in the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19.
Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi got the approval of two of his greatest peers - Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney - after finishing work on his new album, 2020.

CBS Evening News, October 24, 2020

 Trump and Biden ramp up campaigns as election enters homestretch; Japanese sushi chef finds way to spice up deliveries during pandemic
Trump and Biden ramp up campaigns as election enters homestretch

 With just 10 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in critical battleground states. Nikole..
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

US election 2020: What we can learn from Trump and Biden's musical choices

 From Tina Turner to Stevie Wonder, what do we learn from Trump and Biden's musical choices?
Mail-in-ballots may hurt Pennsylvania's low-income voter turnout

 The Biden and Trump campaigns are both looking to grab Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Like many states, Pennsylvania has a relatively new vote-by-mail law..
Biden doesn't want events to be 'super-spreaders'

 US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday that he misses up-close campaigning but doesn't want his events to..
Hundreds of thousands of people didn’t have to die

If you take the typical death toll in the United States in a typical year and add the population of..
Trump holds rally in Nevada, as campaign is outspent by Biden's in battleground states

President Trump courted voters at a packed rally in Nevada on Sunday evening, even though the state...
'It's Our Democracy At Stake': Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Campaigns in New Hampshire [Video]

'It's Our Democracy At Stake': Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Campaigns in New Hampshire

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, held a campaign rally in Manchester on behalf of Harris and her Democratic running mate Joe Biden.

Jon Bon Jovi performs at Biden campaign rally [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi performs at Biden campaign rally

Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi encourages Americans to vote in Tuesday's presidential election.

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

