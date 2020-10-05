‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors.
Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists.
In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them.
So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.
The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’s been an honour to watch it,’ he said. Trump Jr added that the Indian community understand hard-work and have seen through the hypocrisy of the Democrats. He added that the Biden family is plagued by the same corruption that India faced once and added that the Indian community will not back the democrats in the upcoming polls. He also said that the reception that President Trump got in India during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was overwhelming. Trump Jr was speaking after the release of his book Liberal Privilege and the event was organised exclusively for the Indian American community. The Republican party is hopeful that Trump’s tough stand on China and good personal ties with PM Modi will help them attract votes from the Indian community in the Presidential election. Watch the full video for all the details.
A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States. The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady. Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event. During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour. President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.