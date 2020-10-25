Global  
 

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78

Twice pardoned for crimes including bribing a president, Lee transformed Samsung into a global electronics giant.


Samsung Group titan Lee Kun-hee dies aged 78

 Mr Lee helped to grow his father's small trading business into a global industrial powerhouse.
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Samsung Electronics has announced the death of its chairman, Lee Kun-hee. The company says he..
Lee Kun-Hee, Samsung Electronics chairman, dies at 78

 Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small TV maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died.
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee dies

 Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his..
