Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78
Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78
Twice pardoned for crimes including bribing a president, Lee transformed Samsung into a global electronics giant.
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
Samsung Electronics has announced the death of its chairman, Lee Kun-hee. The company says he..
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee dies
Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his..
