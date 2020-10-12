Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EJ Espresso: PM Modi’s message amid festive season; Rajnath Singh in Sikkim

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:15s - Published
EJ Espresso: PM Modi’s message amid festive season; Rajnath Singh in Sikkim

EJ Espresso: PM Modi’s message amid festive season; Rajnath Singh in Sikkim

PM Modi in his latest edition of Mann ki Baat praised soldiers guarding our borders as the nation marks the festive season.

He urged all citizens to light a diya for our soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took stock of combat prepared in Sikkim.

Speaking to soldiers at the Sukna War Memorial, Rajnath said the Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land.

Watch the latest headlines at this hour on editorji's Sunday news wrap.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi lauds innovators in agriculture, Pulwama based entrepreneur

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday appreciated the people who are taking initiatives like providing books free of cost..
IndiaTimes
‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley [Video]

‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists. In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:44Published

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja', says Army won't let anyone take an inch of country's land

 Singh made these remarks after performing 'Shastra Puja' at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath reviews LAC situation in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the combat preparedness of the Indian Army at the Sukna-based headquarters of its 33 Corps which is..
IndiaTimes

Sikkim Sikkim State in northeastern India


Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC

 The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control. Indian Army has been on a..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: Delhi Covid cases hit 4,000 even as India sees a decline [Video]

EJ Espresso: Delhi Covid cases hit 4,000 even as India sees a decline

Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases on Friday, its highest spike in 35 days. Except on October 19, the capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days, sparking concerns of a second..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:35Published
‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published