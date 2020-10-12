EJ Espresso: PM Modi’s message amid festive season; Rajnath Singh in Sikkim

PM Modi in his latest edition of Mann ki Baat praised soldiers guarding our borders as the nation marks the festive season.

He urged all citizens to light a diya for our soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took stock of combat prepared in Sikkim.

Speaking to soldiers at the Sukna War Memorial, Rajnath said the Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land.

Watch the latest headlines at this hour on editorji's Sunday news wrap.