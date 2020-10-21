Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78
In just 30 years at the helm, Lee Kun-Hee turned Samsung into a global force and transformed
South Korea into one of Asia's top economies.View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78 Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Samsung Electronics has announced the death of its chairman, Lee Kun-hee. The company says he..
The Verge
8 hours ago
S.Korea sticks to flu shot plan despite deaths South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published now
Asian markets close in the red Japanese Nikkei 225 index ended 0.70% lower, Korean Kospi by 0.67% lower and Shanghai Composite 0.38% lower. ......
WorldNews
3 days ago
Tweets about this