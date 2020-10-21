Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

In just 30 years at the helm, Lee Kun-Hee turned Samsung into a global force and transformed South Korea into one of Asia's top economies.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lee Kun-hee Lee Kun-hee 2nd Chairman of the Samsung Group

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78 [Video]

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78

Twice pardoned for crimes including bribing a president, Lee transformed Samsung into a global electronics giant.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Samsung Group titan Lee Kun-hee dies aged 78

 Mr Lee helped to grow his father's small trading business into a global industrial powerhouse.
BBC News

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

 Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Samsung Electronics has announced the death of its chairman, Lee Kun-hee. The company says he..
The Verge

Lee Kun-Hee, Samsung Electronics chairman, dies at 78

 Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small TV maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died.
USATODAY.com

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Premier League: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min deserves bumper new deal

 London: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract "sooner or later" after the South..
WorldNews

South Korea deaths 'not linked' to flu vaccination drive

 Officials say the country's vaccination drive continues and that several recent deaths are unrelated.
BBC News

US on the same page with South Korea over end-of-war declaration

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. Reuters-Yonhap By Do Je-hae South Korea..
WorldNews
S.Korea sticks to flu shot plan despite deaths [Video]

S.Korea sticks to flu shot plan despite deaths

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Asia Asia Continent

British-bred Royal Enfield speeding ahead in Asia

 One of the world's oldest motorbike brands is expanding in Asia, the biggest market for two-wheelers.
BBC News

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

 By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is..
WorldNews

Asian markets close in the red

 Japanese Nikkei 225 index ended 0.70% lower, Korean Kospi by 0.67% lower and Shanghai Composite 0.38% lower. ......
WorldNews

IMF revises down 2020 Asian economy forecast to 2.2-pct contraction

 WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday revised down its 2020 forecast for the Asian economy to a contraction of 2.2..
WorldNews

Tweets about this