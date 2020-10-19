Global  
 

President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire

President Donald Trump is campaigning in New Hampshire with just over one week before Election Day.


Trump holds rally in Nevada, as campaign is outspent by Biden's in battleground states

President Trump courted voters at a packed rally in Nevada on Sunday evening, even though the state...
CBS News - Published

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in North Carolina

President *Donald Trump* is back in North Carolina for another big campaign rally with less than two...
Mediaite - Published

Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip

Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense over...
WorldNews - Published


wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire https://t.co/nwE9ddsfjJ 10 minutes ago

WNCN

CBS 17 Pence is scheduled to hold a rally for President Trump in Kinston later Sunday. https://t.co/2W7RsdmF8a 33 minutes ago

Snapandbud

#SheIsOurPresident RT @MSpicuzzaMJS: Wisconsin reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and another 25 deaths on Saturday, just hours before President Trump… 3 hours ago

news4buffalo

News 4 Buffalo President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to campaign in battleground stat… https://t.co/ikCBBbKA5f 8 hours ago


