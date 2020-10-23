Global  
 

Kapil Dev discharged from Delhi hospital after undergoing angioplasty | Oneindia News

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack.

The 61-year-old World Cup-winning captain complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department.

The hospital said in a statement that He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon.

He'll be under regular follow-up consultations.

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and batting great Sachin Tendulkar among others.

