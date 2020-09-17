Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:39s - Published
'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

He said that India's response had subdued the neighbouring nation and dealt it a blow.

He made the comments during his annual Dussehra address.

He also performed 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons reportedly at the Maharshi Vyas auditorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Only 50 participants were allowed inside the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the Hindutva nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address on Dussehra: Key points

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the organisation acknowledges the country as Hindu and Hindutva as the essence of this country's selfhood. The RSS chief..
IndiaTimes

Indian defence forces, govt, people responded sharply to China's efforts to invade our territories: RSS chief

 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply..
IndiaTimes

'Efforts by rioters to reignite anti-CAA protests still continue': RSS chief in Dussehra address

 Mohan Bhagwat said that using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests.
DNA

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India


Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: MoS Reddy aims at China

 The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in developments that took place in the last few months, has broken the myth of some countries that they have a powerful..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath to review operational readiness in eastern sector with China

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh will review the operational situation and military preparedness in the north-east sector during a visit over the weekend, amidst..
IndiaTimes

PM 'insulted' soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday again accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "insulted" the soldiers with his comment that nobody had intruded into..
IndiaTimes

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Rajnath reviews LAC situation in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the combat preparedness of the Indian Army at the Sukna-based headquarters of its 33 Corps which is..
IndiaTimes

US will probably discuss India-China border situation during 2+2 dialogue: State Dept official

 The situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely..
IndiaTimes

Vijayadashami Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival

'No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler's life': Sonia Gandhi's Dussehra message

 Vijaya Dashami's biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's..
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi addresses nation through 'Mann ki Baat': 5 key points

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra and stated that it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He urged people..
DNA

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

 In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

VHP and Bajrang Dal hold massive protests in Maharashtra, demand reopening of temples soon

 The famous Sai Baba temple in Nashik's Shirdi was thronged by VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters who protested by beating drums and ringing bells.
DNA
'Many want to quit BJP': Eknath Khadse rejects threat to govt after joining NCP [Video]

'Many want to quit BJP': Eknath Khadse rejects threat to govt after joining NCP

Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral [Video]

Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral

A woman was caught on camera thrashing a policeman in Mumbai. The incident occurred at Kalbadevi in Maharashtra's capital. The woman reportedly accused the cop of abusing her. She was seen holding him by his shirt's collar and slapping him repeatedly. Eventually, a female cop intervened to stop her. Reports said that two people, including the woman, were arrested. Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Nagpur Nagpur Winter capital of Maharashtra, India

J-K terrorist attack: Mortal remains of slain soldier Badole brought to Nagpur [Video]

J-K terrorist attack: Mortal remains of slain soldier Badole brought to Nagpur

The mortal remains of slain soldier CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Naresh Umrao Badole brought to his residence in Nagpur on September 25. Badole sustained severe injuries in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on September 24. Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation [Video]

Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:08Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus: Italy to shut cinemas, gyms and pools in Covid fight

 Bars and restaurants will also have to close early as the number of infections continues to rise.
BBC News

Covid: South Yorkshire pub managers fear business and home loss

 Customers have "fallen through the floor" since South Yorkshire went into tier three, an MP says.
BBC News
As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound [Video]

As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, some fear that those displaced by the fighting will help spread COVID further.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Opportunists unleashed organised violence in name of anti-CAA protests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Dusshera address

 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat in his customary Vijayadashami speech,...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister began by extending his wishes on Dussehra. After he performed the Shastra Puja, Defence Minister Rajnath..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
Dussehra: Rajnath Singh performs the 'Shastra Puja' in Sikkim near China border: Watch|Oneindia News [Video]

Dussehra: Rajnath Singh performs the 'Shastra Puja' in Sikkim near China border: Watch|Oneindia News

On Dussehra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" at Sikkim's Sukna War Memorial amid the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. He was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:26Published
'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh [Video]

'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the Central government over the persisting tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published