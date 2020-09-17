'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

He said that India's response had subdued the neighbouring nation and dealt it a blow.

He made the comments during his annual Dussehra address.

He also performed 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons reportedly at the Maharshi Vyas auditorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Only 50 participants were allowed inside the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports.

