'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
A woman was caught on camera thrashing a policeman in Mumbai. The incident occurred at Kalbadevi in Maharashtra's capital. The woman reportedly accused the cop of abusing her. She was seen holding him by his shirt's collar and slapping him repeatedly. Eventually, a female cop intervened to stop her. Reports said that two people, including the woman, were arrested. Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21Published
The mortal remains of slain soldier CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Naresh Umrao Badole brought to his residence in Nagpur on September 25. Badole sustained severe injuries in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on September 24. Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published
On Dussehra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" at Sikkim's Sukna War Memorial amid the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. He was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund..