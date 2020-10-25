Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

In a delightful video that has now gone viral on the social media, Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song has invoked unstoppable laughter on twitter.

In the clip, Ravana can be seen having the time of his time life, as he does Bhangra over the Punjabi song playing in the background.

He can also be seen carrying a gun which he puts down to dance for the crowd, who cheer him on.

While the majority of netizens were left in splits over the whole scene, others thoroughly enjoyed the video.

Some users said this is something they have seen before.

#Ramlila #RavanaDoesBhangra #ViralVideo


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This ‘Artistic Cyclist’ Performs Amazing Tricks Including Handstands on a Bike [Video]

This ‘Artistic Cyclist’ Performs Amazing Tricks Including Handstands on a Bike

She says some of the moves took her seven years to master. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published
Black panther video: Is it Jungle Book's Bagheera? | Oneindia News [Video]

Black panther video: Is it Jungle Book's Bagheera? | Oneindia News

The video of a black panther is going viral on social media. The majestic animal was spotted from inside a car as it appeared on the side of the road when the vehicle was driving by. Watch the graceful..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Mumbai: Woman arrested for slapping a traffic cop, accuses him of abusing her | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Woman arrested for slapping a traffic cop, accuses him of abusing her | Oneindia News

A woman was arrested in Mumbai for assaulting a traffic police constable on duty. The video has gone viral on the social media. The LT Marg police on Friday arrested 29-year-old Sangrika Tiwari for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published