Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

In a delightful video that has now gone viral on the social media, Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song has invoked unstoppable laughter on twitter.

In the clip, Ravana can be seen having the time of his time life, as he does Bhangra over the Punjabi song playing in the background.

He can also be seen carrying a gun which he puts down to dance for the crowd, who cheer him on.

While the majority of netizens were left in splits over the whole scene, others thoroughly enjoyed the video.

Some users said this is something they have seen before.

