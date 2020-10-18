NYPD Searching For Gunman Who Shot At Car In Brooklyn, 2 People In Critical Condition
Video shows a gunman dressed in black fired into a car on Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Exclusive Video: Chaos After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Brooklyn; NYPD Investigating Violent Night In NYCIt was a night of deadly gun violence in New York City. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, nearly a dozen people were shot - three of them died - in six incidents.
Man Caught In Crossfire In BrooklynPolice say a 58-year-old man was shot in the head after getting caught between occupants of two vehicles firing at each other early Sunday morning. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical..
NYPD: Man Caught In Crossfire Of Brooklyn Gun Battle Shot In HeadThe victim, 58, is believed to be a bystander. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.