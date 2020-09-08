How Much Will Snow Help Firefighters In Colorado?
CBS4's Justin Adams and Meteorologist Chris Spears talk about the firefighting help coming from Mother Nature.
Cameron Peak Fire: Freezing Temperatures, Humidity Help Firefighters Make ProgressThe Cameron Peak Fire is the third largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire burning in western Larimer County has burned more than 125,000 acres since it began on Aug. 13.
Colorado Winter weather timeline: How much snow will fall where?Rain changing over to snow through Tuesday with heavy, wet snow a blessing for firefighters battling Colorado wildfires.