Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record.

Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China.

For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.


Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton on the brink of history in Portuguese GP

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
BBC News

All you need to know for Portuguese GP: Hamilton on the brink of history

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Lewis Hamilton on Portuguese GP pole position

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Hamilton on pole position in Portugal

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

That's no big deal! Lewis Hamilton on re-signing his contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is focused on winning his seventh drivers' title and said on Thursday that he does not...
Mid-Day - Published

Lewis Hamilton eyes record win at Portuguese GP

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek to continue their record-making progress as Formula One escapes in...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


F1 Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to secure all-time F1 win record

Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Formula 1's 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of Valtteri Bottas, with...
Autosport - Published


F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film [Video]

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined withconservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of theAmazon rainforest. Titled Time’s Running Out, the..

