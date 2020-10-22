Global  
 

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Ramkalawan, running for the presidency for the sixth time, won 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, poll body says.


Seychelles

Seychelles election: Wavel Ramkalawan in landmark win

 The opposition wins the presidency for the first time since independence from the UK.
Seychelles: Opposition Candidate Ramkalawan Wins Presidential Election

[Seychelles News Agency] Wavel Ramkalawan unseated the incumbent President of Seychelles in the...
Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results

Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from...
